Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Q3 Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Shares of MEDP opened at $302.88 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.64 and a 200-day moving average of $332.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

