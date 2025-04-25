Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Get Semrush alerts:

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Semrush

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

In related news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $411,534.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,020,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,504.97. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 17,118 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $191,721.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 404,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,910.40. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,374 shares of company stock worth $1,962,411. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Semrush by 115.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 54,830 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $6,869,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Semrush by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 127.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.