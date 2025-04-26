Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of Medpace Q2 Earnings

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $298.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.76. Medpace has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

