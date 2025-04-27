Bank of Montreal Can Takes $113,000 Position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $382.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASP Isotopes Profile

In related news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $374,674.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,419,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,355.04. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $1,779,662.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,315,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,112,851.48. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

