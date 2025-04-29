XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of QuickLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 34.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUIK opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

