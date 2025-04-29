XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $172,000 Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IAS opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,303 shares of company stock worth $706,660. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.