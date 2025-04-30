First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.