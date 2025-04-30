StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Strong-Buy

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi boosted its position in Gold Fields by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after buying an additional 211,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after buying an additional 178,973 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $33,486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,164,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

