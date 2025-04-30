StockNews.com Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Hold

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

3D Systems Price Performance

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

3D Systems stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 814,994 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,521 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 210,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 944,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

