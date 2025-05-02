Brokers Issue Forecasts for FBIZ Q2 Earnings

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.67. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5,564.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $263,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,016.90. This represents a 38.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

