Enbridge (ENB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.56%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enbridge stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

