Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Shares Unloaded Sen.

Senator (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP). In a filing disclosed on April 30th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Mobile Infrastructure stock on March 17th.

Mobile Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BEEP stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile Infrastructure Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEEP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

