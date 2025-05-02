Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of TOPS opened at $5.90 on Friday. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
About Top Ships
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Top Ships
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.