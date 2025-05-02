Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TOPS opened at $5.90 on Friday. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About Top Ships

Featured Articles

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

