Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Head to Head Analysis

Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) and MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Odysight.Ai alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Odysight.Ai and MultiSensor AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36% MultiSensor AI -464.06% -668.81% -185.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00 MultiSensor AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Odysight.Ai and MultiSensor AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Odysight.Ai currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. MultiSensor AI has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. Given MultiSensor AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiSensor AI is more favorable than Odysight.Ai.

Risk & Volatility

Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiSensor AI has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Odysight.Ai and MultiSensor AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 22.26 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.25 MultiSensor AI $7.40 million 3.20 -$22.27 million N/A N/A

Odysight.Ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiSensor AI.

Summary

Odysight.Ai beats MultiSensor AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odysight.Ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. It also provides on-prem and cloud-based software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs for its customers operating in the distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utility, and oil and gas sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Odysight.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odysight.Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.