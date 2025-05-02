Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:ODV opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of C$1.64 and a 12-month high of C$3.78.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

