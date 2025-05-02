Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Osisko Development Trading Down 4.7 %
CVE:ODV opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of C$1.64 and a 12-month high of C$3.78.
About Osisko Development
