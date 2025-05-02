Q2 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Boosted by Analyst

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Premium Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Premium Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.44.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$72.57 and a 12-month high of C$97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$77.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.98.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

