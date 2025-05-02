What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for SSD Q2 Earnings?

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Berkeley Inc lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 30,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

