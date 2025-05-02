Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UPS Q1 Earnings

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.52. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

