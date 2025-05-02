Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $480.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. Mizuho began coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.75.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $381.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Strategy has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 37,798 shares valued at $12,535,866. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 188,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Strategy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 7,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

