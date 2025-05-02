Q3 Earnings Forecast for CVE:AEP Issued By Clarus Securities

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEP. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlas Engineered Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CVE:AEP opened at C$0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

