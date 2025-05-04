Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:IFC Q3 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCFree Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $15.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$295.09.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

IFC opened at C$305.47 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$218.58 and a 12 month high of C$307.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$288.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$274.13. The firm has a market cap of C$54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

