Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of ARE Q3 Earnings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of ARE opened at $74.44 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

