Bornite Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 161,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

