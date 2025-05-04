CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFH. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,339.29.
In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Jonathan Godown sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,989.23, for a total value of C$99,461.43. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total value of C$1,985,000.00. Insiders have sold 6,692 shares of company stock worth $13,277,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
