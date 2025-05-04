Analysts Set INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Target Price at $22.80

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
INMB opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.86.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
