Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 37.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 37.1% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.24. 267,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average session volume of 17,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
