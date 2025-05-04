Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

