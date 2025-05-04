Critical Review: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gravity alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravity and Digerati Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $500.85 billion 0.00 $105.61 million $8.96 6.71 Digerati Technologies $29.96 million 0.07 -$12.64 million ($0.05) -0.22

Profitability

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gravity and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 14.98% 34.76% 28.79% Digerati Technologies -37.65% N/A -30.21%

Volatility & Risk

Gravity has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gravity beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers through distributors and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.