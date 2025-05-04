Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $81.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kemper Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kemper by 104.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

