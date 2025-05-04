Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $81.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
