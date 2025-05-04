Q3 EPS Estimate for Cheesecake Factory Raised by Analyst

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

