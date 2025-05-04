What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Shift4 Payments Q3 Earnings?

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $82.13 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.