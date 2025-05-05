Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,016,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $36,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 266.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $865.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

