Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for TNDM Earnings

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.