Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Stock Price

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.88) to GBX 83 ($1.10) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of LON:VANQ opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.86) on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 37.40 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 67.60 ($0.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (9.70) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanquis Banking Group will post 4.1557331 EPS for the current year.

