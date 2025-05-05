Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Stock Price

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.88) to GBX 83 ($1.10) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VANQ
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (9.70) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanquis Banking Group will post 4.1557331 EPS for the current year.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.