Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.200 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

