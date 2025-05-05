Root (ROOT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Root to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $305.24 million for the quarter.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.79 million. On average, analysts expect Root to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Root Trading Up 4.7 %

Root stock opened at $143.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Root has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Root from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $30,557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,421,078. The trade was a 30.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $688,161.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,799,506.78. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,659 shares of company stock valued at $31,748,719. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

