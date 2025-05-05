NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) vs. Western Union (NYSE:WU) Head-To-Head Comparison

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A Western Union 22.19% 96.90% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million N/A N/A Western Union $4.14 billion 0.78 $934.20 million $2.68 3.63

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Western Union”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western Union 4 6 0 0 1.60

Western Union has a consensus price target of $10.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Western Union’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Union is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

Western Union beats NextPlay Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.