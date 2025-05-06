Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:SFC Q1 Earnings

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sagicor Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sagicor Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sagicor Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

SFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sagicor Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of SFC opened at C$7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$748.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.20. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.02.

In other news, Director Dodridge Denton Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$392,940.00. 34.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

