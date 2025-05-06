Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 201.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.