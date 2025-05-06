Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NV5 Global Q3 Earnings

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NV5 Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $18.70 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

NV5 Global declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in NV5 Global by 98.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 391,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,139 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

