CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Get CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

Insider Transactions at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

Institutional Trading of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In related news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 32,910 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $383,072.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 821,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,255.84. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 24,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $281,839.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,627.12. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,620 shares of company stock worth $4,570,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,624,000 after buying an additional 664,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at $233,474,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $162,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.