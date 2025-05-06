Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.71% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $554.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.32. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

