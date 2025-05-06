Q1 EPS Estimate for Sun Life Financial Lowered by Analyst

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$82.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.70.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$83.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$64.38 and a 1-year high of C$88.54. The company has a market cap of C$47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

