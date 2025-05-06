StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LTRPA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.46.
