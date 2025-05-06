Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Up 17.0 %
CHEK stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.