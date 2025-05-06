Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 17.0 %

CHEK stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

