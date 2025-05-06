StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.36. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 126.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

