StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

