StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 12.2 %
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What is a support level?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.