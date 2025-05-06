What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for Lantheus Q1 Earnings?

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.23. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.