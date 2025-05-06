What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:CFX Q1 Earnings?

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

