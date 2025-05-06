Q1 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Issued By Cormark

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $16.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$299.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$295.09.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$306.82 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$218.58 and a 12-month high of C$308.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$288.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$274.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

